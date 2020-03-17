Akshay Kumar spills the beans on Ajay Devgn's past!

MUMBAI: Akshay Kumar has made his impression as an action entertainer. Khiladi Kumar is known for performing stunts by himself in addition to his amazing acting skills and wonderful comic timing.

His comedy in movies like Khatta Meetha, Garam Masala, and Hera Pheri made us laugh till our stomachs ached.

Ajay Devgn, on the other hand, is known for his action and intense acting skills. Over time, he has garnered lots of love and appreciation from the audience.

Both actors are now seen in lead roles in a variety of films.

During the trailer launch of Sooryavashi, Akshay, Katrina, Ajay Devgn, and Ashish Chanchlani were having a discussion backstage. Akshay spilled some secrets of Ajaj Devgn from the past. He said that Ajay and he used to train under Ajay’s father for action at Juhu Beach. Akshay as usual was very good and very flexible since the beginning. Thus, he got into the good books of Viru Devgn. Viruji used to then catch Ajay Devgn’s ear and say 'seekh ladke se kuch seekh!'. This had everyone ROFL.

Well, if this is the scenario off screen, then what would happen on screen in the movie Sooryavanshi?

Apart from Sooryavanshi, Akshay and Ajay have done did movies like Suhaag, Khakee, and Insaan.