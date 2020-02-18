Akshay Kumar to star in MS Bitta biopic

MUMBAI: Akshay Kumar, the Khiladi of Bollywood, has delivered 4 blockbusters in 2019. The actor never fails to impress the critics and the audiences with his immense presence on screen and his strong acting.

Having done over 130 films in his career, Akshay is popular for his versatile roles in the film industry. He had four major films release in 2019 and has another two lined up for the first half of 2020.

According to media portals, the actor has been offered another movie, which will be based on the life of Maninderjeet Singh Bitta, the chairman of the All-India Anti-terrorist Front. He was the former president of Indian Youth Congress.

Bollywood has seen many biopics. Apart from sports biopics, filmmakers have started showing audiences famous personalities and documenting important events in Indian history and politics.

The movie is being produced by Reliance Entertainment, and the production house had bought the rights to the movie a while ago.

According to a popular media portal, while discussing whom to pick for the role, Akshay was their immediate pick, as they believed that he is well known for backing films that have a patriotic and nationalistic feel to it.

It has been reported by various media channels that Akshay has shown keen interest in the project and has really liked the script of the film. Akshay has reportedly studied the life of MS Bitta.

As reported by various media portals, the actor has not given the producers a nod but is in the process of doing so. Reportedly, the producers have been planning a meet between him and MS Bitta.

On the work front, Akshay starrer Sooryavanshi will release by end-March and Laxmi Bomb hits screens on Eid. He has Prithviraj Chauhan's biopic and Bell Bottom in the pipeline. Apart from these, he would be seen in a special role in Aanand L Rai's Atrangi Re.