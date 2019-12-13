News

Akshay Kumar starrer Mission Mangal to release in Hong Kong

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
13 Dec 2019 07:40 PM

MUMBAI: After breaking all the records at the Indian box office and becoming Akshay Kumar's 2nd highest grosser film all time, Mission Mangal is all set to rule the Hong Kong BO. The movie is ready to release in Hong Kong on 2nd January 2020.

Mission Mangal set a record for Akshay as his highest grosser until Housefull 4 replaced it. Mission Mangal is directed by Jagan Shakti and jointly produced by Cape of Good Films, Hope Productions, Fox Star Studios, Aruna Bhatia, and Anil Naidu.

The film stars an ensemble cast of Akshay Kumar, Vidya Balan, Taapsee Pannu, Nithya Menen, Kirti Kulhari, Sharman Joshi, H. G. Dattatreya, Vikram Gokhale, and Sonakshi Sinha. The film is loosely based on the life of scientists at the Indian Space Research Organisation who contributed to the Mars Orbiter Mission, India's first interplanetary expedition.

The actor's next film Good Newz will release on 27th December 2019.

