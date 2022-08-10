Akshay Kumar – The star who doesn’t attend the Bollywood parties

Apart from the movies, Bollywood celebs are known for being the party animal. But, there are a few stars who don’t attend the B-Town parties, and one of them is Akshay Kumar.
MUMBAI : Akshay Kumar is one of the biggest superstars of Bollywood. 2022 wasn’t a great year for him, but his fans are hoping that maybe 2023 will do wonders for him. The actor’s first release of the year, Selfiee, has hit the big screens today, and the movie is getting a mixed response.

Well, Akshay is a star and has proved his mettle as an actor with his performances in many movies. But, one thing that the actor has kept himself away from is the Bollywood parties.

We all know that there are many parties that take place in B-Town. The parties sometimes of course happen on an occasion like a birthday or festival, but sometimes there are some parties that just happen without any reason and it is like a get together for Bollywood celebs.

But, Akshay is one celeb who has stayed away from these parties. We hardly see him at any late night birthday bashes or other parties. Yes, he does attend wedding and festival parties, but not the usual ones that keep happening every now and then.

Also, Akshay is an inspiration for many when it comes to fitness. He doesn’t smoke and drink, sleeps early, wakes up early, and does many things that keep him fit and fine. Well, that’s why the superstar has so many crazy fans.

Talking about his movies, the actor will be seen in Oh My God 2, Soorarai Pottru remake, Capsule Gill, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, and Hera Pheri 3.

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Fri, 02/24/2023 - 13:31

