Akshay Kumar-Twinkle Khanna 23rd Wedding Anniversary: Aww! Times when the couple showered each other with praises

Twinkle left films and acting behind years back and is now an established author while Akshay is giving us interesting films as an actor.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Wed, 01/17/2024 - 13:50
movie_image: 
Twinkle Khanna

MUMBAI: Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna are one of the most loved  power couples of the Hindi film industry. The duo never fail to impress fans with their appearances. Twinkle left films and acting behind years back and is now an established author while Akshay is giving us interesting films as an actor.

Also Read-Really! When Twinkle Khanna mercilessly trolled ‘Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives’ saying “I am clearly failing…”

As Twinkle and Akshay celebrate their 23rd wedding anniversary, let us take a look at the times when the duo have praised and said the sweetest things about each other on social media and in interviews.

Akshay Kumar once spoke about Twinkle in an interview saying, “Tina (Twinkle) is my best friend. My wife is the best person any man could wish to wake up next to. She holds me up when I’m falling, and puts me down when I’m flying. She makes me laugh when I’m sad and moans when I am sitting idle. Tina is everything to me. She is my reality check.”

Twinkle called Akshay a great father and wrote, “Some of the reasons for marrying Mr. K revolved around knowing he would be a great father after watching him deal with his family, the other was the hope that my future children would inherit some of his fine genes. And looking at him in his fifties, I would say that his children are lucky if they have inherited half of their genetic material from him. Happy Father's Day to a man who always puts his family ahead of himself.”

Akshay wrote how proud he is of Twinkle saying, “Proud, prouder, proudest. That’s how you always make me feel, whether it’s to take up writing, going back to the university in your 40’s or just defying age and norms every chance you get. And today as you launch your new book, #WelcomeToParadise I just know it will add inches to my already big chest. Congratulations Tina @mrsfunnybones.”

Praising Akshay for his patience, Twinkle once wrote, “Only he could have found the perfect card! On our fifth date, I told him, 'I would never marry someone like you.' He instantly replied,' I don't remember asking you.' I was so impressed with that line. It's been over two decades and we have built a life that encompasses two children, our extended families, work, friends, dogs, independence and stability.' As for what he has written in the card: I don't know if I have the wisdom of a queen but the man does have the patience of a saint and most importantly, a heart of gold. You don't have to be alike to make it work, you just have to like each other enough.”

When Twinkle praised Akshay for donating Rs 25cr, “The man makes me proud. When I asked him if he was sure as it was such a massive amount and we needed to liquidate funds, he just said -- ‘I had nothing when I started and now that I am in this position, how can I hold back from doing whatever I can for those who have nothing.”

Twinkle has been part of films like Mela, International Khiladi, Barsaat, etc. She quit acting to marry actor Akshay Kumar and turned a best selling author to books like Mrs Funny Bones, The Legend of Lakshmi Prasad and Pyjamas are forgiving. 

Also Read-Kya Baat Hai! Twinkle Khanna flies to London with kids to pursue Masters in Fiction from London University

For more news and updates from the world of television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.   

Credit-Hindustantimes

  

Twinkle Khanna Akshay Kumar Rowdy Rathore Mela Jaan Baadshah Barsaat Itihaas International Khiladi Zulmi Movie News TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Wed, 01/17/2024 - 13:50

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Must Read! Neitzens wishing director Ali Abbas Zafar on his birthday and expressing their excitement for Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, here are the tweets
MUMBAI: Upcoming movie Bade Miyan Chote Miyan that has Tiger Shroff and Akshay Kumar in the leading role has been the...
Box office! From Guntur Kaaram breaking records to Merry Christmas getting rejected by the fans, here are the collections of these movies
MUMBAI: This week we have seen around 6 to 7 movies hitting the big screen, indeed it was a treat for all the movie and...
Teri Meri Doriyaann: Final Choice! Angad decides to get separate from Sahiba
MUMBAI: Star Plus’ popular show ‘Teri Meri Doriyaann’ by Cockrow and Shaika Films, started on a very promising note and...
What! Bigg Boss 17 contestant Isha Malviya’s father spills beans on his daughter’s relationship with Samarth Jurel; says ‘Was never informed…’
MUMBAI: Bigg Boss 17 is one of the most sought after shows on television. The show is controversial in nature and most...
Bigg Boss 17: Oh No! Ankita Lokhande left heartbroken with Vicky Jain as he REFUSES to let her KISS him; says ‘Apne pati ko nahi to…’
MUMBAI: Bigg Boss 17 on Jio Cinema is one of the most controversial reality shows on television.The show has witnessed...
Announcement! Upcoming movie IRaH brings to us a new experience of the AI world, first poster out
MUMBAI: Last year ended on a high note and this year we got to see a lot of announcements and trailers. Surely it is...
Recent Stories
Ali Abbas Zafar
Must Read! Neitzens wishing director Ali Abbas Zafar on his birthday and expressing their excitement for Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, here are the tweets
Latest Video
Related Stories
Ali Abbas Zafar
Must Read! Neitzens wishing director Ali Abbas Zafar on his birthday and expressing their excitement for Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, here are the tweets
Guntur Kaaram
Box office! From Guntur Kaaram breaking records to Merry Christmas getting rejected by the fans, here are the collections of these movies
IRaH
Announcement! Upcoming movie IRaH brings to us a new experience of the AI world, first poster out
Ananya Pandey
Trolled! Actress Ananya Pandey is getting trolled for this video, netizens are saying ‘she is looking so uncomfortable in the dress’
Bhavana Panday
Wedding Anniversary! Bhavana Panday wishes hubby Chunky Panday a happy anniversary with some super cute pictures
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas
Stunning! Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas host an Elmo-themed birthday celebration for their lovely daughter Malti; Radiates joy and smiles