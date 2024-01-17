Akshay Kumar-Twinkle Khanna 23rd Wedding Anniversary: Aww! Times when the couple showered each other with praises

MUMBAI: Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna are one of the most loved power couples of the Hindi film industry. The duo never fail to impress fans with their appearances. Twinkle left films and acting behind years back and is now an established author while Akshay is giving us interesting films as an actor.

Also Read-Really! When Twinkle Khanna mercilessly trolled ‘Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives’ saying “I am clearly failing…”

As Twinkle and Akshay celebrate their 23rd wedding anniversary, let us take a look at the times when the duo have praised and said the sweetest things about each other on social media and in interviews.

Akshay Kumar once spoke about Twinkle in an interview saying, “Tina (Twinkle) is my best friend. My wife is the best person any man could wish to wake up next to. She holds me up when I’m falling, and puts me down when I’m flying. She makes me laugh when I’m sad and moans when I am sitting idle. Tina is everything to me. She is my reality check.”

Twinkle called Akshay a great father and wrote, “Some of the reasons for marrying Mr. K revolved around knowing he would be a great father after watching him deal with his family, the other was the hope that my future children would inherit some of his fine genes. And looking at him in his fifties, I would say that his children are lucky if they have inherited half of their genetic material from him. Happy Father's Day to a man who always puts his family ahead of himself.”

Akshay wrote how proud he is of Twinkle saying, “Proud, prouder, proudest. That’s how you always make me feel, whether it’s to take up writing, going back to the university in your 40’s or just defying age and norms every chance you get. And today as you launch your new book, #WelcomeToParadise I just know it will add inches to my already big chest. Congratulations Tina @mrsfunnybones.”

Proud, prouder, proudest

That’s how you always make me feel, whether it’s to take up writing, going back to the university in your 40’s or just defying age and norms every chance you get. And today as you launch your new book, #WelcomeToParadise I just know it will add inches… pic.twitter.com/nLlu9UBx91 — Akshay Kumar(@akshaykumar) November 29, 2023

Praising Akshay for his patience, Twinkle once wrote, “Only he could have found the perfect card! On our fifth date, I told him, 'I would never marry someone like you.' He instantly replied,' I don't remember asking you.' I was so impressed with that line. It's been over two decades and we have built a life that encompasses two children, our extended families, work, friends, dogs, independence and stability.' As for what he has written in the card: I don't know if I have the wisdom of a queen but the man does have the patience of a saint and most importantly, a heart of gold. You don't have to be alike to make it work, you just have to like each other enough.”

When Twinkle praised Akshay for donating Rs 25cr, “The man makes me proud. When I asked him if he was sure as it was such a massive amount and we needed to liquidate funds, he just said -- ‘I had nothing when I started and now that I am in this position, how can I hold back from doing whatever I can for those who have nothing.”

Twinkle has been part of films like Mela, International Khiladi, Barsaat, etc. She quit acting to marry actor Akshay Kumar and turned a best selling author to books like Mrs Funny Bones, The Legend of Lakshmi Prasad and Pyjamas are forgiving.

Also Read-Kya Baat Hai! Twinkle Khanna flies to London with kids to pursue Masters in Fiction from London University

For more news and updates from the world of television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credit-Hindustantimes