Akshay Kumar urges fans to give time to parents

National Award-winning actor Akshay Kumar was seen playing the doting son as he spent time with his mother Aruna Bhatia, who is recovering from a knee surgery.

Sharing a video in which he was seen strolling on the streets of London with his mother, Akshay wrote: "Juggled shoot to spend a few days with mom in London. No matter how busy you are with life and growing up, don't forget they are also growing old...so spend time with them while you can."

Akshay's latest release "Mission Mangal" has collected Rs 150 crore at the box-office so far. The 51-year-old actor will next be seen in "Housefull 4" and "Laxmmi Bomb".

Source: IANS