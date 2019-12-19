Akshay Kumar wants to work with Taimur Ali Khan

MUMBAI: At a time when many young actors are ready to take the superstar baton from actors like Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Ajay Devgn, Aamir Khan and Akshay Kumar, Khiladi Kumar has quite an unusual choice for the future superstar. The 51-year-old actor thinks that Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor's son Taimur Ali Khan Pataudi will rule Bollywood in the future.

During an interview, Akshay was asked which actor and actress, according to him, was the future of Hindi cinema. As a perplexed Akshay was still looking for an answer, his Mission Mangal co-star Taapsee Pannu coaxed him to say Taimur. A few seconds later, Akshay jokingly said, Taimur. Upon hearing the answer, Vidya Balan burst out laughing.

It is no secret that Taimur Ali Khan is one of the most popular star kids. Ever since his birth in December 2016, fans, netizens, and the paparazzi cannot get enough of this blue-eyed Kapoor boy. While many actors believe that Taimur beats them in popularity, Kareena Kapoor Khan has different plans for her two-year-old munchkin.

In a recent episode of dance reality show Dance India Dance 7, Kareena revealed that she wants Taimur to be a cricketer just like his grandfather Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi. Currently, Taimur is vacationing in London where Saif Ali Khan is shooting for his forthcoming film Jawaani Jaaneman along with Tabu and Alaia F. Kareena, too, shot for her cameo in Angrezi Medium in London. The actress keeps juggling between London and Mumbai to shoot for her dance reality show.