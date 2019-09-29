Akshay Kumar: Will work with Sajid Khan if he is acquitted

MUMBAI: Actor Akshay Kumar, who stars in the upcoming "Housefull 4", has made it clear that he will collaborate with filmmaker Sajid Khan in future if the latter is acquitted of the sexual harassment charges
Akshay Kumar was interacting with the media at the trailer launch of the film along with co-actors Riteish Deshmukh, Kriti Sanon, Pooja Hegde, Kriti Kharbanda, Chunky Pandey and Bobby Deol, besides the film's director Farhad Samji and producer Sajid Nadiadwala on Friday in Mumbai.
Filmmaker Sajid Khan had directed the first two
However, Sajid stepped down in October last year after he was accused of sexual harassment by three women, including actress Saloni Chopra. Farhad Samji came on board to finish the film. Besides two films in the "Housefull" series, Akshay hs also collaborated with Sajid on "Heyy Babyy" in the past.
"I don't know exactly what has happened in his case but if everything goes well and if he is acquitted, I will surely work with him in the future," declared Akshay.
Earlier reports had suggested that Sajid Khan had directed 60
It's been a year since
"Housefull 4" is an upcoming Indian reincarnation comedy scheduled to release on October 25.
Add new comment