Akshay Kumar: Will work with Sajid Khan if he is acquitted

29 Sep 2019 05:00 PM

MUMBAI: Actor Akshay Kumar, who stars in the upcoming "Housefull 4", has made it clear that he will collaborate with filmmaker Sajid Khan in future if the latter is acquitted of the sexual harassment charges levelled against him by multiple women last year, under #MeToo Movement.

Akshay Kumar was interacting with the media at the trailer launch of the film along with co-actors Riteish Deshmukh, Kriti Sanon, Pooja Hegde, Kriti Kharbanda, Chunky Pandey and Bobby Deol, besides the film's director Farhad Samji and producer Sajid Nadiadwala on Friday in Mumbai.

Filmmaker Sajid Khan had directed the first two instalments of the "Housefull" franchise and Sajid was to direct the fourth film, too.

However, Sajid stepped down in October last year after he was accused of sexual harassment by three women, including actress Saloni Chopra. Farhad Samji came on board to finish the film. Besides two films in the "Housefull" series, Akshay hs also collaborated with Sajid on "Heyy Babyy" in the past.

"I don't know exactly what has happened in his case but if everything goes well and if he is acquitted, I will surely work with him in the future," declared Akshay.

Earlier reports had suggested that Sajid Khan had directed 60 per cent of "Housefull 4" before being asked to stepped down, so shouldn't he be given credit along with Farhad Samji? "It is true that he has directed 60 per cent of the film but this call has been taken by the studio (Fox Star)," explained Akshay.

It's been a year since #MeToo Movement started in Bollywood. Asked if he noticed any change, Akshay replied: "There have been a lot of changes. I think every other production company which I know -- even in Sajid Nadidadwala's company nowadays -- there is a officer who deals with sexual harassment cases. They make sure that nothing goes wrong. They are there to accept complaints and they know everything what is happening. There is a lot of security. We don't want any misbehaviour in our company or film sets."

"Housefull 4" is an upcoming Indian reincarnation comedy scheduled to release on October 25.

