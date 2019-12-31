Akshay Kumar's fans trend ‘Karan STOP Under Reporting’

MUMBAI: Good Newwz starring Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kiara Advani and Diljit Dosanjh hit the theatre screens last Friday and has been enjoying a great run at the box office ever since it’s release.

The Raj Mehta directorial has been witnessing an upward trend in collections, which has brought its overall total to 64.99 crores. However, Khiladi Kumar’s fans aren’t happy and are accusing Karan Johar of altering collections.

Ever since Karan’s Dharma Productions shared the official collections of Good Newwz’s 3-day total, fans are going berserk and are trending ‘Karan Stop Under Reporting’, as they claim that the filmmaker is reporting lesser than actual collections.

But that’s not it, further it is being stated that this happened during Kesari too, when the box office figures were far more, but KJo manipulated them over the profit sharing aspect.

“Kjo is underreporting Because Akshay has all the Profit shares After the film's success @karanjohar KARAN STOP UNDERREPORTING,” wrote a user.

A user commeted, “Good Newwz has collected 70.32 Cr in it’s 1st weekend. But producer’s are decreasing its collection by 1-2 Cr everyday. Same happened to Kesari too. Kesari collected 161.18 Cr, but the producer’s decreased it to 154.41 Cr. KARAN STOP UNDERREPORTING”