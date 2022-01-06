Akshay Oberoi-starrer 'Judaa Hoke Bhi' reunites Mahesh Bhatt, Vikram Bhatt, to release on July 15

Horror film 'Judaa Hoke Bhi' is set to hit cinemas on July 15. The film, which has been penned by Mahesh Bhatt and directed by Vikram Bhatt, marks the reunion of the two Bhatt stalwarts after two decades following their horror hit 'Raaz'.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Wed, 06/01/2022 - 09:12
movie_image: 
Akshay Oberoi-starrer 'Judaa Hoke Bhi' reunites Mahesh Bhatt, Vikram Bhatt, to release on July 15

MUMBAI: Horror film 'Judaa Hoke Bhi' is set to hit cinemas on July 15. The film, which has been penned by Mahesh Bhatt and directed by Vikram Bhatt, marks the reunion of the two Bhatt stalwarts after two decades following their horror hit 'Raaz'.

Akshay Oberoi, who will be seen revisiting the horror genre after eight years after his film 'Pizza', shared his experience of working on the film. He said, "It has been very fulfilling working with such a marvellous team on such a special project. The film comes from the director and writer duo of Raaz and is another tale of love and fear which makes it all the more interesting. Vikram Bhatt is a visionary director. It was fun to be part of his film."

The title of the film is inspired from the song title 'Judaa Hoke Bhi' from the 2005 release 'Kalyug' which starred Kunal Kemmu in his first role as an adult actor after a string of child roles.

Sharing the director's brief for his part, Akshay said, "Vikram told me he wanted to reinvent himself and I think that's exactly what he did with 'Judaa Hoke Bhi'. Making a comeback to this genre after 'Pizza' is thrilling. I'm looking forward to meeting the audience in theatres on the 15th of July."

Apart from 'Judaa Hoke Bhi', Akshay is a part of some interesting projects namely 'Gaslight' with Sara Ali Khan, Vikrant Massey and Chitrangada Singh. He also has 'Varchasva' up his sleeve with Ravi Kishan and Tridha Choudhary.

SOURCE: IANS

Judaa Hoke Bhi Mahesh Bhatt Raaz Vikram Bhatt Kalyug Kunal Kemmu Chitrangada Singh Sara Ali Khan Vikrant Massey TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Wed, 06/01/2022 - 09:12

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
As 'Sirf Tum' moved to 6 p.m. slot, Kajal Pisal says story matters, not time slot
MUMBAI : Actress Kajal Pisal, currently seen playing the role of Asha in TV show 'Sirf Tum', feels the time slot doesn'...
Mihir Ahuja imbibed traits of his 'Feels Like Home' character in real life
MUMBAI: Actor Mihir Ahuja, who will be soon seen in the soon-to-be-released coming-of-age webseries 'Feels Like Home',...
'Tanu Weds Manu' producer Shailesh R. Singh announces his 20th film 'Setu'
MUMBAI : After producing renowned and critically acclaimed films like 'Tanu Weds Manu', 'Shahid', 'Aligarh', 'Madaari...
Latest Update! Kolkata Police registers unnatural death case in the sudden demise of THIS popular singer
MUMBAI: Well-known Bollywood singer Krishnakumar Kunnath, popularly known as KK, died in Kolkata on Tuesday night. He...
'Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan': Gungun is determined to teach Damini a lesson
MUMBAI: In the Wednesday episode of Prateek Sharma's "Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan" we see that Radha asks for some...
'Woh Toh Hai Albelaa': Kanha takes care of Sayuri, Indrani warns Saroj
MUMBAI: The Wednesday episode of Rajan Shahi's "Woh Toh Hai Albelaa" started with Kanha going to Kusum's room and...
Recent Stories
setu
'Tanu Weds Manu' producer Shailesh R. Singh announces his 20th film 'Setu'
Latest Video