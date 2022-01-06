Akshay Oberoi-starrer 'Judaa Hoke Bhi' reunites Mahesh Bhatt, Vikram Bhatt, to release on July 15

MUMBAI: Horror film 'Judaa Hoke Bhi' is set to hit cinemas on July 15. The film, which has been penned by Mahesh Bhatt and directed by Vikram Bhatt, marks the reunion of the two Bhatt stalwarts after two decades following their horror hit 'Raaz'.

Akshay Oberoi, who will be seen revisiting the horror genre after eight years after his film 'Pizza', shared his experience of working on the film. He said, "It has been very fulfilling working with such a marvellous team on such a special project. The film comes from the director and writer duo of Raaz and is another tale of love and fear which makes it all the more interesting. Vikram Bhatt is a visionary director. It was fun to be part of his film."

The title of the film is inspired from the song title 'Judaa Hoke Bhi' from the 2005 release 'Kalyug' which starred Kunal Kemmu in his first role as an adult actor after a string of child roles.

Sharing the director's brief for his part, Akshay said, "Vikram told me he wanted to reinvent himself and I think that's exactly what he did with 'Judaa Hoke Bhi'. Making a comeback to this genre after 'Pizza' is thrilling. I'm looking forward to meeting the audience in theatres on the 15th of July."

Apart from 'Judaa Hoke Bhi', Akshay is a part of some interesting projects namely 'Gaslight' with Sara Ali Khan, Vikrant Massey and Chitrangada Singh. He also has 'Varchasva' up his sleeve with Ravi Kishan and Tridha Choudhary.

SOURCE: IANS