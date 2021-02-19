Akshay-Sara-Dhanush starrer 'Atrangi Re' in theatres on August 6

MUMBAI: Aanand L. Rai's Atrangi Re has been locked for theatrical release on August 6. The film stars Akshay Kumar, Sara Ali Khan, Dhanush and Nimrat Kaur in lead roles.

This is the first time Akshay, Sara and Nimrat are working with Rai, while the filmmaker has worked with Dhanush earlier in the 2013 film Raanjhanaa.

Atrangi Re went on floors in March 2020, in Varanasi. The team resumed shoot in October post lockdown in Madurai, followed by schedules in Delhi and Agra. Shooting started with Dhanush and Sara, while Akshay kumar joined the unit in Agra.

The film is written by Himanshu Sharma and the music is by Academy Award-winning composer AR Rahman. The lyrics are penned by Irshad Kamil.