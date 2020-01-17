Akshay-Twinkle mark 19th anniversary with quirky post

MUMBAI: Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna shared a quirky picture post on social media to mark their 19th wedding anniversary.

Akshay took to Instagram to share a picture where he is seen in his scary Pakshirajan avatar from the movie "2.0", trying to plant a bite on wife Twinkle's cheek. Rather than look scared, she seems to be amused.

"Visual representation of what married life looks like... some days you wanna cuddle and some days look like... as you can see. All said and done, I wouldn't have it any other way, Happy Anniversary Tina... with love from Pakshirajan," Akshay captioned the picture addressed to his wife, who is also called Tina.

Twinkle, too, shared her husband's post. Their posts are being flooded with congratulatory messages from fans.

Akshay Kumar and former actress Twinkle Khanna tied the knot on January 17, 2001. The couple has two kids, Aarav and Nitara.

They have starred together in the films "Zulmi" and "International Khiladi". Both films released in 1999.

SOURCE: IANS