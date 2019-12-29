Akshaye Khanna: I always carry nervous energy before a new film

MUMBAI: Bollywood actor Akshaye Khanna, who has worked with veteran filmmakers such as JP Dutta, Subhash Ghai, Abbas-Mastan and Priyadarshan, and has also been directed by Farhan Akhtar on his directorial debut, says he still feels nervous as a performer before any director as he does not want to disappoint any of them as an artist.



Asked about remembering his favorite character Akshaye told IANS: "I am one of those people who is so involved in the process to create the character at that point of time, that I live for the moment. If you ask me, I cannot go back and recall. Also, there are other reasons. For instance, people talk about my performance in ‘Taal'. I was so nervous, I cannot tell you -- I think I actually puked out of nervousness after that contemporary dance sequence (referring to ‘Nahin saamne'). I was nervous to work with Subhash (Ghai) ji. He is a fine director with a larger-than-life vision and it was my first collaboration with him. I was also young in the business."



"For me, I was always on my toes to impress Subhash ji. I simply had to deliver my best and match up to his imagination. The film was shot in such a beautiful location but all I remember is my tension before every shot, and looking into the eyes of my director, just to see if he actually got what he wanted. And then, at times, feeling pukish!" recalled Akshaye who received a lot of love for his performance in the film.



"Honestly speaking, though, it is not the same but I always carry nervous energy till today -- not like a newcomer -- but yes, like a performer. Nervous energy keeps a performer alert. I have that," shared the actor.



He feels his next pathbreaking character was Siddharth Sinha in Farhan Akhtar's 2001 directorial debut "Dil Chahta Hai".



"I know, he was a young, and a new director, and I was an experienced actor by then. But the equation between director and the actor does not change. He still is the director who knows the film. I am submitting to his vision. The character was very complex and interesting for me. But I was conscious, I never wanted to disappoint him, or any director for that matter. That is the element that keeps me alert, so that I am never relaxed and always on my toes," said Akshaye.



Akshaye impressed all with his role in "Section 375" earlier this year.



Currently he is gearing up for the upcoming film "Sab Kushal Mangal", slated to release on January 3.

Source:IANS