Akshaye Khanna once revealed a specific issue he had with Rishi Kapoor; Says ‘He is such a…’

MUMBAI: On March 28th, Bollywood star Akshaye Khanna turns 49. At the age of 18, the actor began his Bollywood career. He appeared in several popular movies throughout the years, including Border and Dil Chahta Hai, two important works in the history of Hindi cinema.

He also starred in the critically significant movie Aa Ab Laut Chalein from RK Studio. Along with Rajesh Khanna and Aishwarya Rai, the film marked Rishi Kapoor's directorial debut.

Akshaye's opinion about his time spent working with Rishi Kapoor has come to light on his birthday. He was questioned by Simi Garewal about his experience in the business and the difficulties of breaking into it at a young age during their Rendezvous visit.

“This was the time I remember Rishi Kapoor had said that Akshaye is such a gifted actor but he has a serious attitude problem,” Simi said and Akshaye retorted saying, “So does he (laughs).” Akshaye said, “Oh yeah, he has a major attitude problem. But he is such a great guy and I loved working with him, the whole family, they are such wonderful people.”

Aa Ab Laut Chalen was the last film made under the banner of RK Films and is the only film directed by Rishi Kapoor. It did not perform well at the box office. However, over the years, Rishi and Akshaye reconciled their differences and Akshaye even praised the late veteran actor’s performances in films like Kapoor and Sons and Agneepath.

A sequel to Abbas-Mustan's 2002 film Humraaz, which starred Bobby Deol, Akshaye Khanna, and Amisha Patel, is reportedly in the works. Inspired by the Hollywood film A Perfect Murder, the movie brought in around Rs. 29.7 crores, compared to the total expenditure of Rs. 15 crores. In the IIFA Awards, Akshaye Khanna took home the "Best Villain" title.

