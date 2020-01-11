Akshay's tip to Salman: Call the sequel 'Kabhi Eid Kabhi Christmas'

MUMBAI: Actor Akshay Kumar had a wild suggestion for Bollywood colleague Salman Khan, after the latter announced his next film, "Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali".



Tweeting his congratulation to Salman, the film's producer Sajid Nadiadwala and director Farhad Samji on Friday, Akshay suggested a title for the film's sequel. He said the sequel of the unusually-named film should be called "Kabhi Eid Kabhi Christmas".



"Congratulations to my dear friends, Sajid Nadiadwala, @BeingSalmanKhan and @farhad_samji on 'Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali'. Wishing you guys all the love and luck. Have a name suggestion as well for the sequel... 'Kabhi Eid Kabhi Christmas'," Akshay tweeted.



Salman announced "Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali" on Friday. The film is slated to release on Eid 2021. It will be directed by Farhad Samji.



Akshay will next be seen in Rohit Shetty's "Sooryavanshi". The film also stars Katrina Kaif.