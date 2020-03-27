News

Alaya F is already in high demand after nailing her silver screen debut!

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
27 Mar 2020 04:41 PM

MUMBAI: Alaya F made her debut earlier this year and was very well-received for her stellar performance. The actress is being hailed as 'the girl of the moment' for her captivating debut in "Jawaani Jaaneman".

She has really made her mark in the Indian film industry using the metaphorical claws that are her acting skills which is lit up with passion and dedication.

The actress is already in significant demand in the Indian film industry by producers and the audience alike.

With Jawani Jaaneman, Alaya has signed a three-film deal with Northern Lights productions. Furthermore, the actress has also signed another film with Puja Entertainment who are the co-producers of her debut film.

The actress is also known to be quite witty off-screen. When posed with questions in an interview, the actress answers them with eloquence and coherence. Needless to say, Alaya is charismatic and enchants her audience.

The actress made a huge impact with by encapsulating the audience with her role in just her debut film. She truly took the limelight with her performance even when the role of her character was unconventional.

Soon after her debut, Alaya made a hattrick of firsts as she graced the cover of a leading magazine following which, Alaya also walked the ramp for a popular fashion brand and recently featured on the cover of another magazine.

Without a doubt, 2020 looks like its gonna be an amazing year for the actress as she is consistently working hard on improving her skills and the audience is eagerly waiting to see her back on the silver screen again.

Tags Alaya F Jawaani Jaaneman Indian film industry Instagram TellyChakkar

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

 
 
 

Slideshow
In pics: Shraddha Arya, Nishant singh Malkani and Kanika Mann turns red carpet hosts for Zee Cine Awards

In pics: Shraddha Arya, Nishant singh Malkani and...

more slideshows Click Here

Slideshow
In pics: Maniesh Paul recreate Jai Veeru scene with Dharmendra on Li'l Champs

In pics: Maniesh Paul recreate Jai Veeru scene...

more slideshows Click Here

poll

The multicoloured outfit suits best on

Surbhi Chandna
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

poll

Who carries the stripped jumpsuit better?

Jennifer Winget
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here