Alaya F employs her free time to grasp some new skills. Find out what they are!

MUMBAI: Alaya F is an actress who has left the audience wonderstruck with her performance in her debut film 'Jawaani Jaaneman' where she played an unconventional role. Despite her role being unconventional, she really shone through with her radiant acting skills.

The lock-down, caused due to the pandemic, has brought upon a lot of free time for everyone and the actress uses her free time productively to engage in various productive activities like reading, learning, drawing and watching movies to learn and absorb from them.

However, something that is less known about Alaya F is that she also uses her free time to learn how to use Adobe Photoshop fully and refresh her editing skills by doing another course in Avid which is an editing software that she learned how to use at New York University, when she was studying direction. She also learns from watching masterclasses online.

Learning editing is certainly something that will help the actress flourish and prosper in her acting as well as she can play the role from a different perspective and also get an insight into how the flow of the scenes will be. The actress's passion truly is vigorous and aims to achieve more. The actress has left quite a mark with just her debut.

The ‘girl of the moment’ is basking in the success of her debut and the promise she displays, makes us excited for much more from Alaya F.