News

Alaya F: I enjoy the pressure of work

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
02 Feb 2020 04:30 PM

Actress Pooja Bedi's daughter Alaya F, who makes her Bollywood debut in "Jawaani Jaaneman", likes to take decisions on her own.

"I like to do stuff myself, be it taking any decision or anything else, I generally take my own call. I believe in 'sabki suno lekin apni karo' (listen to everyone but take your own call). It does not mean that I don't take the advice my mother or my grandfather (Kabir Bedi) give me about films. I do discuss things with them, but at the end of the day it would be my decision. I am quite critical about myself," Alaya told IANS.

And the young artiste likes being "pressurised" too.

"I am a fan of pressure. It feels good when I get exhausted after working. Work has become my passion now. I enjoy being pressurised in terms of work," she added.

Directed by Nitin Kakkar, the rom-com "Jawaani Jaaneman" features Saif Ali Khan and Tabu as Alaya's on-screen father and mother respectively.

Sharing her experience working with such two talented senior actors, Alaya said: "Initially, I was intimidated by them but they never made me feel I am their junior. Both of them are extremely motivating and inspiring. There are loving people. There's so much to learn from them."

Tags > Alaya F, enjoy, pressure of work, TellyChakkar,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

 
 
 

Recent Video
31 Jan 2020 09:41 PM | TellychakkarTeam
Vidya and Vivek to part ways? I Major misunderstanding to separate Vidya and Vivek
Vidya and Vivek to part ways? I Major... | watch it
more videos Click Here

Recent Video
31 Jan 2020 09:40 PM | TellychakkarTeam
Major drama to unfold in the life of Shiv and Ananya in Zee Tv's Manmohini
Major drama to unfold in the life of Shiv and... | watch it
more videos Click Here

poll

Who carries the artwork outfit better?

Hina Khan, Sriti Jha
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

poll

Who carries the headscarf better?

Who carries the headscarf better?
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

past seven days