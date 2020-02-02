Alaya F: I enjoy the pressure of work

Actress Pooja Bedi's daughter Alaya F, who makes her Bollywood debut in "Jawaani Jaaneman", likes to take decisions on her own.

"I like to do stuff myself, be it taking any decision or anything else, I generally take my own call. I believe in 'sabki suno lekin apni karo' (listen to everyone but take your own call). It does not mean that I don't take the advice my mother or my grandfather (Kabir Bedi) give me about films. I do discuss things with them, but at the end of the day it would be my decision. I am quite critical about myself," Alaya told IANS.

And the young artiste likes being "pressurised" too.

"I am a fan of pressure. It feels good when I get exhausted after working. Work has become my passion now. I enjoy being pressurised in terms of work," she added.

Directed by Nitin Kakkar, the rom-com "Jawaani Jaaneman" features Saif Ali Khan and Tabu as Alaya's on-screen father and mother respectively.

Sharing her experience working with such two talented senior actors, Alaya said: "Initially, I was intimidated by them but they never made me feel I am their junior. Both of them are extremely motivating and inspiring. There are loving people. There's so much to learn from them."