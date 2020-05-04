Alaya F keeps herself occupied while on lockdown, here’s what she’s reading

MUMBAI: Alaya F is an actress who has a captivating essence and has captured the hearts of the audience with her debut film "Jawaani Jaaneman". Her performance was surely noteworthy and she has certainly etched her name in Bollywood.

The actress has been keeping herself busy during the lock-down, dabbling in numerous productive activities like watching various movies, doodling and reading. Alaya does not let time slip away from her as she utilizes her free time to flourish and polish her skills. The actress has been reading several books that help her prosper as an artist and an individual.

Alaya F shared the name of the book that she is currently reading to enhance her acting skills. The actress is currently reading “Meisner on Acting” by Stanford Meisner. She has already read the book when she was studying in New York and it’s proving to be a good refresher for the actress.

Apart from Meisner, Alaya is also reading ’”The subtle art of not giving a f*ck” by Mark Manson and “Attitude is Everything” by Jeff Keller.

Alaya is very active on social media and often shares her doodles and routines with her followers. The actress is making the most of her time staying indoors and keeping herself occupied.

On the work front, the actress made a treble of debut as she walked the ramp for a major fashion brand soon after her debut and also featured on the cover of a leading magazine.