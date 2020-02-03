News

Alaya F to star in Student of the Year 3 ?

MUMBAI: Alaya F. is winning hearts at the theatres with her recent debut release Jawani Janeman. Her performance is loved by all class of the audience and she received strong positive word of mouth from the critics.

Now it seems that the young actress's sharp performance has landed her in her next role. As per the sources, Alaya will be one of the lead protagonists for Student Of The Year 3. It also stated that the film is expected to begin shooting in Bangkok this summer.

Karan Johar had originally directed the first SOTY film. It starred Varun Dhawan, Ali Bhatt, and Siddharth Malhotra as the central trio.

 The second film while produced by Johar was directed by Punit Malhotra. The film starred Tiger Shroff, Ananya Panday, and Tara Sutaria as the protagonists.

 While announcing the film as well as Malhotra as the new director, Johar teased that plans for the third SOTY film were also ready.

Alaya, in her interviews, has often stated that she has studied Ananya Panday and Tara Sutaria to avoid making similar mistakes herself.

Both actresses have starred in the last SOTY film. Knowing Karan Johar, fans will get to hear about Alaya's next film soon if she indeed is joining the SOTY franchise. 

 

