Alaya F is watching, reading and learning immensely during this lockdown; enriching herself with different creative calls

MUMBAI: Alaya F who stole the limelight with her debut film Jawaani Jaaneman and became the find of the year, is making sure to keep her creative side super active in these days of lockdown by doing several things.

Talking about how she’s making the most of her time, Alaya shares, “I’m trying to make the best of the time that I have right now by trying to learn as much as possible. I’m focusing on learning things and honing my skills to the best of my ability. I’ve been reading books on acting techniques and self improvement, watching a plethora of movies, and I’m even going back to practicing things I had learned in film school, like video and photo editing softwares. In general, I just believe in keeping myself occupied and I always try to be productive.”

In her earlier interviews, the actress has spoken about her love for attending various classes like dance, drama etc. The actress shared, ”If I'm sitting idle, it drives me mad. I feel I need to be doing something: going to a class, or a set, or working on a scene.”

She further added, “I think the long hours are worth it. I am obsessed with preparation. It makes me feel energised and comforted.”

The actress is doing just that as the entire country is in lockdown. It may not include going to a set or walking into a class, but she is doing all of it from home. She has been reading, watching movies, undertaking online classes, making pieces of art, cooking, trying new ways to be fit and what not during the lockdown. All of which are helping her keep in touch with the artist in her and allowing for her to grow.

Alaya is not just doing it by herself, but she is also sharing glimpses of it on her social media which is oh so inspiring.

A self proclaimed learning enthusiast, Alaya believes in honing her skills with apt training. During this quarantine, she is bringing more to her artistry from every source possible.

The new kid on the block, Alaya F was appreciated for her acting skills in her debut movie and by the looks of it, she is highly motivated to keep that up.

Alaya F made her silver screen debut this what which hit the screens on 31st January 2020 where she shared the screen worn Saif Ali Khan and Tabu, yet moved all the audience and the Indian film industry with her performance. The actress has a captivating aura which strikes awe in the hearts and mind of millions of people.