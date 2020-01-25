News

Alaya F: Won't be surprised if I woke up with Kartik Aaryan in bed

25 Jan 2020

MUMBAI: Actress Pooja Bedi's daughter Alaya F feels her colleague Ananya Panday doesn't have a good answer on nepotism.

Alaya will be making her debut in Bollywood with "Jawaani Jaaneman", which stars Saif Ali Khan and Tabu.

In a chat show, she was asked about the one thing she has that Ananya doesn't.

To which, she said: "Ananya Panday doesn't have a good answer on nepotism but I do."

Talking about her contemporaries, Alaya said: "I look at all my contemporaries career graphs, every single one of them."

Sharing her fondness for Kartik Aaryan, Alaya said: "I wouldn't mind doing a steamy scene with Kartik Aaryan after watching the steamy scene between him and Sara in the ‘Love Aaj Kal' trailer."

Asked about her reaction if she found Kartik in her bed, she said: "I wouldn't be surprised if I woke up and found Kartik Aaryan in my bed."

Alaya also mentioned that she is prepared to tackle all the questions on her relationships.

"I am too simple to be single, I am too complicated to be in a relationship but I am just right to be in this industry," she said on Zoom's "By Invite Only" chat show.

In the ‘Kill Marry Hook-up' section, Alaya said: "I'd marry Varun Dhawan, hook up with Kartik and kill Ishaan Khatter".

As for choices in the same gender, she said: "I'd marry Sara Ali Khan, hook up with Janhvi Kapoor and kill Ananya Panday."

