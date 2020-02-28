Ali Fazal and Richa Chaddha to get married on this date

MUMBAI: Mirzapur star Ali Fazal made his mark in Bollywood with movies like the Fukrey series (which also stars his girlfriend Richa Chaddha), and several web projects.

Despite their constant denial of all rumours of their marriage, a fresh report suggests Bollywood actors Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal have applied for registration of their marriage and their representatives have confirmed that the wedding will happen by April end.

The application for marriage registration has been provided at the Bandra Family Court.

Responding to the report, the spokesperson of the two actors replied, 'Currently, only the date for the registration has been taken. As per the process, a three-month window is valid for the wedding to take place from the date that has been allotted. The couple is working towards an official registration in the last week of April, post which the celebrations will follow. All we can say is that it’s a happy occasion, and all the parties involved are elated.'

The duo submitted their application on February 15, 2020. So, as per the marriage registration rules, the wedding can take place any day post-March 15.

Considering Ali and Richa have shoots lined up, they hope to wrap up their commitments by March 31, and dedicate April to their wedding functions. The preparations are on in full swing. Their shaadi will take place mid-April, followed by the court wedding in Mumbai.

Sources also say that Richa and Ali will get married on April 15. It will be followed by a court marriage and a reception.

Ali and Richa’s families are from Lucknow and Delhi, respectively, and they want all of them to be a part of their joyful day. The Lucknow reception will be on April 18. The reception in Mumbai will be for close friends and the date for which has not been locked yet. The actors have been checking out venues. In all likelihood, they will choose April 21 for the Mumbai reception.