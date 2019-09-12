News

Ali Fazal to be seen opposite Gal Gadot in Agatha Christie's Death on the Nile





MUMBAI: Ali Fazal, who is known for Hindi films like 3 Idiots, Fukrey and Bobby Jasoos, has bagged a big project. Also known for starring in the British-American film Victoria & Abdul, the actor will be seen in Agatha Christie's Death on The Nile. In the film, he will be seen opposite Wonder Woman star Gal Gadot. 

Confirming the news to Bombay Times, Ali said, "Yes, I am a part of this wonderful journey and I am looking forward to it. My mother and I have always been huge fans of Agatha Christie novels, so this is special.” About working with director Kenneth Branagh, he added, “Kenneth is a master of his craft and I’m excited to be directed by him. And what a stellar cast to join hands with on this project!"

