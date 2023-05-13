Ali Fazal to join Vin Diesel, Jason Momoa for international premiere of 'Fast X' in Rome

Actor Ali Fazal is set to attend the international premiere of 'Fast X' in Rome.
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Sat, 05/13/2023 - 16:15
movie_image: 
international premiere

MUMBAI : Actor Ali Fazal is set to attend the international premiere of 'Fast X' in Rome.

The actor made his international debut with the seventh installment of the mega-action 'Fast and the Furious', and has been invited to attend the premiere as part of his past involvement with the franchise.

Fazal will be seen alongside Vin Diesel and Jason Momoa at the premiere, which is taking place on May 11 in Rome.

Ali said: "I am thrilled to be attending the international premiere of Fast X in Rome, and it is an honour to have been invited as part of my past involvement with the franchise. This is where it all began for me when it comes to my work globally, and I am grateful for the opportunities that this franchise has given me."

"I am excited to reunite with the cast and crew, and I look forward to seeing what's in store this time of the action magic that they have created ."

Since his international debut, Ali Fazal has made headlines with his performances in major international films, including his titular lead in 'Victoria and Abdul' alongside Dame Judi Dench and 'Death on the Nile' alongside Gal Gadot.

Ali will soon be flying off to the US, where he will be promoting his next big Hollywood release, 'Kandahar' with Gerard Butler.

In addition to his international work, Ali is also busy on the work front in India. He will soon be seen in 'Khufiya' with Tabu, 'Metro In Dino' with Fatima Sana Shaikh and Sara Ali Khan, and the third season of India's biggest OTT series, Mirzapur.

Ali Fazal
For clarifications/queries, please contact IANS NEWS DESK at:

SOURCE-IANS

 

Ali Fazal i Fast X Sara Ali Khan Kandahar Khufiya Mirzapur.TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Sat, 05/13/2023 - 16:15

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
OMG! Check out the reaction of Bharti Singh on The Kapil Sharma Show going off air
MUMBAI:  Bharti Singh is one of the most popular comedians. With her work, she has carved a niche for herself in...
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Attack! Bhavani shoots bullets of words, Amba hurt badly
MUMBAI:  Popular drama series Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is constantly high on drama. We all know that the previous...
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Humiliation! Amba mocks Virat, humiliates Chavan family
MUMBAI:  Popular drama series Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is constantly high on drama. We all know that the previous...
Kya Baat Hai! Paras Kalnawat and Sana Sayyad find quite an interesting ride on the sets of Kundali Bhagya! Find out what!
MUMBAI:  Zee TV’s show Kundali Bhagya is produced by Balaji Telefilms. It stars  Shraddha Arya, and more and is one of...
Anupamaa: Finally! Samar and Dimpy to get married; Pakhi and Adhik at loggerheads
MUMBAI:  Anupamaa is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing exceptionally well and is topping the...
Anupamaa: What! Anupama plans to leave before Anuj arrives
MUMBAI: Anupamaa is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing exceptionally well and is topping the...
Recent Stories
Priyanka Chopra
Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha Engagement: Wow! Priyanka Chopra teases fans with her outfit?
Latest Video
Related Stories
Vicky Kaushal
Interesting! Luka Chuppi 2 or Zara Hatke Zara Bach Ke, the mystery behind the title of Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan’s next
Bade Miyan Chote Miyan
Must Read! Shifting of release dates creates confusion for fans, why aren't makers of Jawan, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan and other movies officially announcing it?
I will carry this one with me forever
Sara Ali Khan pens down a heartfelt note as she wraps up ‘Ae Watan Mere Watan’, says,” I will carry this one with me forever”
established themselves
Must Read! Why have new actresses not yet established themselves in the industry?
Shocking! These Bollywood celebs had awkward moments on the red carpet
Shocking! From Kajol to Kareena Kapoor Khan, these Bollywood celebs had awkward moments on the red carpet
Shushant Singh Rajput
Shocking! “Shushant Singh Rajput spoke intelligently, but they portrayed his words like he had mental issues”, says filmmaker Apurva Asrani