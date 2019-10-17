News

Ali Fazal receives a birthday surprise from Wonder Woman Gal Gadot

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
17 Oct 2019 06:48 PM

MUMBAI: Ali Fazal, who acted in Bollywood films like 3 Idiots, Fukrey, and Happy Phirr Bhag Jayegi, received a wonderful birthday gift from none other than Wonder Woman Gal Gadot.

Ali is currently shooting for his next Hollywood film, Death on the Nile — another Agatha Christie adaptation and a quasi-sequel to 2017’s major hit, Murder on the Orient Express — where he plays one of the main roles alongside Gadot.

Gadot surprised Ali with a dinner party post wrap up. An elated Ali took to social media and shared a few moments from the bash on his Instagram account.

