News

Ali Fazal reveals how he proposed to Richa Chadha

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
24 Apr 2020 06:56 PM

MUMBAI: Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha are one of the most loved couples in Bollywood. After making an official announcement about finally tying the knot in April this year, marriage plans for Ali and Richa are on hold due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Now, Ali opens up and reveals how he popped the big question to Richa.

Speaking with Zoom, the actor opened up for the first time and revealed that it all happened very randomly.

Ali said, 'It happened so randomly. Honestly, I didn’t even have a ring. I just thought it was the right moment, it the best place on the planet and I thought I don’t want to miss this chance.'

He added that he was very scared while asking Richa to marry him. The Mirzapur star said, 'I was so s**t scared, even though we had discussed it before.' Ali mentioned that it was sweet, and shared that it is the first time he has ever spoken about him proposing to Richa for marriage. He also questioned how no matter how close a couple is, the moment is always scary, and added, 'The girl might say “Sorry yaar... Ek minute rakhna zara,"' laughing out loud.

Credits: SpotboyE

 

Tags Ali Fazal Richa Chadha COVID-19 Mirzapur Instagram TellyChakkar

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.

Related Video

Also See

Latest

 
 
 

Slideshow

These Bollywood couples prove age is just a...

more slideshows Click Here

Slideshow

In pics: Sharad and Ripci’s wedding moments on...

more slideshows Click Here

poll

The multicoloured outfit suits best on

Surbhi Chandna
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

poll

Who carries the stripped jumpsuit better?

Jennifer Winget
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here