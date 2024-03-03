Ali Fazal reveals what happened when he met Hollywood legend Robert De Niro, Khufiya actor shares throwback picture

Ali, who was recently seen in the Netflix film Khufiya has shared an amazing picture with none other than Hollywood legend Robert De Niro. In the picture, Ali is seen looking into a book with Robert where the latter is writing something.
MUMBAI: Ali Fazal is undoubtedly one of the finest actors in Hindi cinema. He first came into the limelight with Aamir Khan’s 3 Idiots and there was no looking back for him. The actor has also been part of various Hollywood films. The actor has a huge fan following and never fails to impress his fans not only with his projects but also with his instagram posts.

Ali, who was recently seen in the Netflix film Khufiya has shared an amazing picture with none other than Hollywood legend Robert De Niro. In the picture, Ali is seen looking into a book with Robert where the latter is writing something. He captioned the picture as, “#Throwback to the 1st time i met him . God , i remember how you @diamirzaofficial took me there.. cant thank you enough. I was too shy to ever step into a room to take autographs and photos with people i admire. I still am socially very awkward when i have to play myself . Lol.

But to Greatness and its infections.”

Check out his post here;

Ali Fazal who will next be seen in Mirzapur 3, was recently seen in Vishal Bhardwaj’s Khufiya, also starring Tabu and Wamiqa Gabbi.

