Ali Fazal shares BTS pictures with Gerard Butler from the sets of 'Kandahar'

Actor Ali Fazal, who plays the role of Kahil in the theatrical film 'Kandahar', has shared the BTS pictures from the sets as the film debuts in U.S. theatres on Friday. 'Kandahar', which is an action film, also stars Gerard Butler.
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Sun, 05/28/2023 - 17:45
MUMBAI: Actor Ali Fazal, who plays the role of Kahil in the theatrical film 'Kandahar', has shared the BTS pictures from the sets as the film debuts in U.S. theatres on Friday. 'Kandahar', which is an action film, also stars Gerard Butler.

Ali recently took to his social media to share the images from the sets. The actor posted the pictures as he wrote in the caption: "Behind some greatness is always a director orchestrating it all. Kandahar hits hard today. North America. I cannot thank you both enough."

He further mentioned in the caption: "Ric for bringing me on board this journey. And Mr Gerard Butler, for all things notorious on and off camera (and much more) and to the entire crew of Kandahar on-sets and off the sets. You people are the real heroes."

'Kandahar', directed by Ric Roman Waugh, is Ali's first action film and was shot extensively in the Al Ula region in Saudi Arabia.

The film is expected to release in India in a few weeks.

SOURCE:IANS

