News

Ali Fazal's look in 'Death On The Nile' revealed

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
04 Dec 2019 11:41 AM
The first look of Ali Fazal's Hollywood film "Death On The Nile" has been unveiled, and the Indian star is seen acing the moustached look.
 
The actor, who is currently shooting for the film in London, sports a pencil moustache in the film, which is a modern-day screen adaptation of Agatha Christie's famous novel of the same name.
 
In the image, Ali is seen standing in an alley, looking into the camera. He seems to be alert, and seems to be looking out for something or someone. He sports a pencil-thin moustache, and is wearing a striped suit with black gloves and a striped muffler.
 
"Death On The Nile" is being directed by Kenneth Branagh, who will also play Hercule Poirot in the film. Other cast members include Gal Gadot, Letitia Wright, Armie Hammer, Annette Bening, Rose Leslie, Sophie Okonedo, Tom Bateman, Emma Mackey, Dawn French, Jennifer Saunders and Russell Brand.
 
The film is the second adaptation of an Agatha Christie novel by Irish actor-director Branagh, after 2017's "Murder On The Orient Express"
Tags > Ali Fazal, Death On The Nile, Gal Gadot, Letitia Wright, Armie Hammer, Annette Bening, Rose Leslie, Sophie Okonedo, Tom Bateman, Emma Mackey, Dawn French, Jennifer Saunders,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

 
 
 

Slideshow

Arjun Kapoor and Kriti Sanon on Zee Tv's Pro...

Arjun Kapoor and Kriti Sanon on Zee Tv's Pro Music Countdown
more slideshows Click Here

Slideshow

Launch of Colors' Shubh Aarambh

Launch of Colors' Shubh Aarambh
more slideshows Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Angad Hasija
Angad Hasija
Prerna Wanvari
Prerna Wanvari
Madhuri Dixit
Madhuri Dixit
Shama Sikander
Shama Sikander
Jacqueline Fernandez
Jacqueline Fernandez
Srishty Rode
Srishty Rode
Anuj Saxena
Anuj Saxena
Rubina Dilaik
Rubina Dilaik
Radhika Madan
Radhika Madan
Aamir Ali
Aamir Ali

past seven days