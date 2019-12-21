Alia Bhatt and Deepika Padukone to come togther for a Sanjay Leela Bhansali Film?

MUMBAI: Deepika Padukone, post her break after marriage, is back with a bang and is surrounded by multiple projects already. As per reports it’s believed that the actress might collaborate with her favourite director Sanjay Leela Bhansali again and this time to play a supporting part in none other than Alia Bhatt starrer Gangubai Kathiawadi.



The movie has been grabbing the headlines for various reasons since its inception. Recently we saw Deepika making a visit to the director’s office and the reason for it was unknown.



As per sources it seems that she was going to be offered some other movie but seems like she will be a part of this Alia Bhatt movie. As per sources Deepika has been offered to play a role in this film.



Deepika has been approached to do a small but important role in the film. However, things are yet to be finalised so it might take some time for the team to make it official.