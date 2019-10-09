News

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor did something special for her...

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
09 Oct 2019 09:49 PM

MUMBAI: Lovebirds Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor did something special for the former’s team member.

Well, according to a report in SpotboyE.com, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor got together to organize a surprise bash for the Raazi actress’ manager, Grishma. The party was thrown at Alia’s house in Juhu. The actors invited Alia’s core team, which included her hair stylist, Radhika Yadav, make-up artiste, Puneet Saini and a couple of team members more who are close to Grishma.

“Though it was Alia Bhatt and her core team, Ranbir made sure to make it special for them. He not only joined the party but helped Alia organize it too. Later, he was seen turning into a photographer too for the ladies,” a source told the portal.

 

