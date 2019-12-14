Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor shoot for a song in Varanasi for Bramhastra

MUMBAI: Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's crackling duo is set to take the big screen by storm as they will be seen together in Brahmastra. The Ayan Mukerji directorial also stars Amitabh Bachchan and Mouni Roy in crucial parts.



Alia and Ranbir recently flew to Varanasi to shoot for a song sequence, shooting for which will pan over a week. Below is the picture of Alia and Ranbir at the Guleria Ghat in Varanasi.



The song is choreographed by none other than Remo D'Souza. The film has been in the buzz for a long time now and is also one of the most awaited movies of 2020. This will be the first time the duo will be seen together in a movie and will be sharing screen space.



Their fans are eagerly waiting to see to them together and the movie will be released in three parts.



Check out the picture below.

