Alia Bhatt and Rekha steal the show at an award function; netizens say, “Aesa laga ki lip kiss karne wali hai”

Alia Bhatt and Rekha were spotted together at an award function, and their video has gone viral on social media. While both the actresses are looking stunning, netizens have marked something else.
MUMBAI : Rekha is undoubtedly one of the most gorgeous actresses we have in Bollywood. Even at the age of 68 she can give many young actresses a run for their money. Meanwhile, in the current generation we have Alia Bhatt who is clearly the epitome of beauty. So, when Rekha and Alia came together at an award function, they took the social media by storm.

Well, their video of meeting at the award function has gone viral on social media. But, netizens have marked something else.

 

Also Read:  “Why is it looking like Alia Bhatt is ignoring Varun Dhawan” - netizens react to this latest video of the two


An Instagram user commented, “Aesa laga ki lip kiss karne wali hai.” One more netizen wrote, “Literally for a second I thought rekha ma'am would do a liplock with alia when they came closer.” Check out the comments below...


At the award function, Alia won Best Actress award for her performance in Gangubai Kathiawadi and Rekha was honoured with Outstanding Contribution In The Film Industry award. Well, it was a double celebration for Alia as her hubby Ranbir Kapoor also won Best Actor award for his performance in Brahmastra. While Ranbir didn’t attend the award, Alia received it on his behalf.
 
Talking about Alia’s movies, the actress has Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani lined up which is slated to release on 28th July 2023. The movie was earlier slated to hit the big screens in February this year, but was postponed, and later it was scheduled to release in April, but was pushed once again.


Also Read:  Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani wedding reception: Alia Bhatt looks stunning in a glittering saree; attends her rumored ex’s reception without Ranbir Kapoor

For more news and updates from the world of television, Bollywood, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

 

 

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Tue, 02/21/2023 - 11:55

