Alia Bhatt and Soni Razdan give out major family goals

14 Apr 2020 02:03 PM

MUMBAI: The Coronavirus lockdown has us all under house arrest. Many celebrities have been taking this time out to do things they don't get to do otherwise. And among people who have taken to art, reading, and other things, Alia Bhatt tops the list. She has been giving out updates on what has she been up to and she is definitely enjoying her time while away from the shoot, at home, spending her quarantine doing new things, and some old ones.

Since we haven't been getting an inflow of new photos, we came across this adorable throwback photo of the Raazi actress where she is posing with her mother Soni Razdan. If one looks at it closely, it is very easy to spot how they both have this exact same smile, and in fact, they make the phrase 'like mother, like daughter' a bit more real if anything.

