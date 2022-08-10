Alia Bhatt, Anushka Sharma and more celebs whose privacy was invaded

MUMBAI : A celebrity getting clicked by the paparazzi is nothing new and stars also happily pose for the shutterbugs at the events and public places. But, is it right to invade a celeb’s privacy?

Well, today let’s look at the list of Bollywood celebs whose privacy was invaded...



Alia Bhatt

Yesterday, Alia Bhatt took to Instagram and slammed a portal for clicking pictures of her while she was just sitting at her home. She posted on Instagram, “Are you kidding me? I was at my house, having a perfectly normal afternoon, sitting in my living room when I felt something watching over me. I looked up and saw two men on the terrace of the neighbouring building with a camera right at me. In what world is this okay and is this allowed? This is a gross invasion of someone’s privacy. There’s a line that you must not cross, and it is safe to say that all lines were crossed today.”



Anushka Sharma

Well, a lot of celebs have supported Alia, and Anushka Sharma has also spoken about it. She posted that the same portal had invaded her privacy and had also posted pictures of her daughter without repeated requests.



Janhvi Kapoor



Janhvi Kapoor also took to her Insta story and revealed how her privacy was invaded when the portal had clicked her pictures while she was working out. She posted, “This is disgustingly intrusive. This publication has repeatedly done things like this. Including, despite my continuous requests, photographed me unaware; inside the gym I go to while working out through the glass door. In a space that is supposed to be private, where one does not anticipate to get photographed.”



Rhea Chakraborty



During Sushant Singh Rajput’s demise and the case, the media had invaded the privacy of Rhea Chakraborty. The cameras were outside her house trying to capture what’s happening inside her house.



Katrina Kaif / Ranbir Kapoor

A few years ago, Ranbir Kapoor and Katirna Kaif’s pictures from their vacation had made it to social media, and had made the actors quite upset. Also, during Katrina’s wedding, the media had invaded her privacy by getting her pictures leaked.

