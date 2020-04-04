Alia Bhatt is a big fan of Prabhas, says “I like Prabhas a lot”

MUMBAI: Prabhas has a massive fan following all across where his charisma does it all along with his phenomenal performances. The latest to join his league of admirers is Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt who will be next seen in Rajamouli’s pan-India release, RRR alongside stars, Ram Charan and Jr NTR. In a recent interview, the actress went on record to say that she became a big fan of Prabhas, after watching his exceptional performance in Baahubali.

Recently, during the media interactions, Alia Bhatt talked about her favourite star. The actress surprised all as Alia Bhatt said, “I like Prabhas a lot. His performance and screen presence in Baahubali series is awesome”. She further added, “I became his die-hard fan after watching Baahubali series.”.

Truly, Prabhas’ Pan-India appeal is not just the only thing that is making waves but also, his appeal amongst the leading ladies of Bollywood. His magnum opus Baahubali series became the highest grossing films of all time and was a hit amongst the audience.

Soon, Alia Bhatt will be making her debut in South Indian film Industry with RRR, which is being helmed by SS Rajamouli. On the other hand, Prabhas is keeping up all the excitement will be seen next in Prabhas’ 20th followed by Nag Ashwin's directorial which is going to be a PAN-World release.