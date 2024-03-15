Alia Bhatt birthday: 12 hits in 12 years - Darlings star boasts one of the best box office ratios ever

MUMBAI: Actress Alia Bhatt is indeed one of the most loved and followed actresses we have in today’s time, the actress in her acting journey of 12 years with her versatile characters and superb script selection has created a solid mark in the hearts of the fans who always look forward to the new movies of the actress.

The actress Alia Bhatt has turned 31 today and on this special occasion let us have a look at top 12 movies of the actress Alia Bhatt in her amazing journey of 12 years where she has got a lot of love and also brought box office success.

Student of the Year

As we know the movie Student of the Year was the debut of the actress Alia Bhatt, the film was directed by Karan Johar and produced by Dharma Productions and Red Chillies Entertainment. The film also had Sidharth Malhotra, Varun Dhawan, along with the actress Alia Bhatt all of them making their debut. The movie was successful at the box office by collecting 70 cores net in India and 96 crore at the world wide level.

Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania

Movie Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania was released in 2014 and it is one of the most loved movies of the actress Alia Bhatt the movie was directed by newcomer Shashank Khaitan and produced by Dharma Productions. The movie has collected 76.81 crores

2 States

2 States was released in 2014 directed by Abhishek Varman and produced by Karan Johar and Sajid Nadiadwala. The movie was Based on Chetan Bhagat's 2009 novel of the same name with story written by Varman and Bhagat, the film stars Arjun Kapoor along with the actress Alia Bhatt and the movie is considered one of the most loved movies of the actress as it collected around 102 crores net India.

Kapoor & Sons

Kapoor & Sons was released in 2016, this movie was by Shakun Batra and produced by Hiroo Yash Johar, Karan Johar and Apoorva Mehta under Dharma Productions, with Fox Star Studios serving as distributor and co-producer. The movie had great names like Rishi Kapoor, Sidharth Malhotra, Fawad Khan, Alia Bhatt, Ratna Pathak Shah and Rajat Kapoor, indeed this movie is one of the most loved movies of the actress and it collected 73.22 crores

Dear Zindagi

Movie Dear Zindagi was written and directed by Gauri Shinde. It was produced by Gauri Khan, Karan Johar, and Shinde under the banners of Red Chillies Entertainment, Dharma Productions, and Hope Productions, respectively. The film stars Alia Bhatt and Shah Rukh Khan in the lead roles with Ira Dubey, Kunal Kapoor, Angad Bedi, Ali Zafar, Yashaswini Dayama and debutant Rohit Suresh Saraf in supporting roles. Well the movie made a place in our hearts and it has collected 68.6 crores.

Badrinath Ki Dulhania

The movie Badrinath Ki Dulhania was released in 2017 and was written and directed by Shashank Khaitan, it was produced by Dharma Productions. The movie was the spiritual successor to Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania (2014), the film stars Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt. The total collection made by the movie was 117 crores net India.

Raazi

How can we forget the movie Raazi which was released in 2018, the movie was directed by Meghna Gulzar and produced by Vineet Jain, Karan Johar, Hiroo Yash Johar and Apoorva Mehta under the banners of Junglee Pictures and Dharma Productions. It stars Alia Bhatt in the lead role and features Vicky Kaushal, Rajit Kapur, Shishir Sharma, and Jaideep Ahlawat in supporting roles.[iti is one of the commercial successes of the actress and it has collected 123 crores.

Gully Boy

Movie Gully Boy was released in 2019 and was directed by Zoya Akhtar, the movie was written by Akhtar and Reema Kagti. The film was produced by Ritesh Sidhwani, Akhtar and Farhan Akhtar under the banners of Tiger Baby Films and Excel Entertainment productions. Indeed her character Safina is one of the most loved ones till today and the movie was a huge commercial success the movie has collected around 139 crores net in India.

Gangubai Kathiawadi

Another masterpiece coming from the actress was Gangubai Kathiawadi released in the year 2022, the film was directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali and produced by Bhansali and Jayantilal Gada. The film stars Alia Bhatt in the title role, alongside Shantanu Maheshwari, Vijay Raaz, Indira Tiwari, Seema Pahwa, Jim Sarbh and Ajay Devgn. The movie has collected 131 crores net in India.

RRR

One of the all time successful films of Indian cinema is RRR which was directed by S. S. Rajamouli. The film stars N. T. Rama Rao Jr. and Ram Charan alongside an ensemble cast with Ajay Devgn, Alia Bhatt, Shriya Saran. This marks the Telugu film debuts of Devgn and Bhatt, well with her small appearance in the movie she has managed to grab the attention and was immensely loved by the fans, well the total collection made by the movie was 766 crores net in India.

Brahmāstra: Part One – Shiva

Brahmāstra was released in 2022 which was directed by Ayan Mukerji, it was made under Dharma Productions, the movie has ensemble cast including Amitabh Bachchan, Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Mouni Roy and Akkineni Nagarjuna while Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone appear in cameo roles. Indeed it is yet another feather in the cap of the actress Alia Bhatt in terms of numbers as the movie collected 257 crores.

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani was released in 2023 and was directed by Karan Johar and written by Ishita Moitra, Shashank Khaitan and Sumit Roy. The film stars Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt, Rani is another most loved character of the actress and the movie was a success at the BO as it collected 147 crores net in India.

Well these are the 12 commercial successes of the movie coming from the actress Alia Bhatt in her journey of 12 years. Well it has been a treat to see the actress on the big screens and we look forward to seeing more of the actress in the coming time.

