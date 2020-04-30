Alia Bhatt breaks down at the hospital after Rishi Kapoor's death

MUMBAI: Rishi Kapoor's death has sent a shockwave across the industry. The veteran actor breathed his last at the Sir HN Hiranandani Hospital, Mumbai. Rishi fought a long battle with cancer before succumbing to it. He had returned to Mumbai, last year, after his treatment in the USA.

The Kapoor family and the actor's friends are deeply saddened by his loss.

A while ago, Alia Bhatt reached the hospital to pay her respects to the late actor. She seeked his blessings along with Ranbir Kapoor. And then, the actress broke down and got extremely emotional.

As we know, Alia and Ranbir have been dating each other for a while now.

May Rishiji's soul rest in peace.

Credits: SpotboyE