Alia Bhatt can surely replace Kareena Kapoor Khan if there comes a sequel to K3G - watch video

MUMBAI: Alia Bhatt is one of the most well-known actresses from the world of Hindi movies. The actress stepped into the acting world with movies Student of the Year, Kapoor and Sons, Badrinath Ki Dulhania, Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania, Gully Boy and many more.

Alia Bhatt is considered as one of the most talented actresses in the Hindi movie industry, therefore her fans go crazy over her performances.

The actress stepped into the Hindi movie industry, making her debut with 'Student of the Year'. This movie marked debut for Sidharth Malhotra and Varun Dhawan too.

Alia Bhatt's character and her performance in the movie was very much appreciated and a lot of people even compared her character of Shanaya to Poo from Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham.

Talking about Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, or better known as K3G now, the movie starred Amitabh Bachchan, Hrithik Roshan, Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol and Kareena Kapoor Khan. Karan Johar was the one who brought the movie to the audience and it was loved and admired a lot.

Kareena's character of Poo has been stuck with her even today as the audience really loved it very much. A lot of people in the audience tried to imitate the character and all it meant was to show how great of an impact the character and the performance has left on the audience.

Truly nobody can replace Kareena Kapoor Khan in that role. However, we now have throwback video of time when Alia Bhatt acted as Poo and we must say, she looked pretty perfect playing the character and she really made it fun to watch. Take a look at the video below:

As we can see in the video, Alia Bhatt really nails it with her Poo performance.

