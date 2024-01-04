Alia Bhatt can surely replace Kareena Kapoor Khan if there comes a sequel to K3G - watch video

Kareena's character of Poo has been stuck with her even today as the audience really loved it very much. However, we now have throwback video of time when Alia Bhatt acted as Poo and we must say, she looked pretty perfect playing the character.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Mon, 04/01/2024 - 07:45
movie_image: 
Alia Bhatt

MUMBAI: Alia Bhatt is one of the most well-known actresses from the world of Hindi movies. The actress stepped into the acting world with movies Student of the Year, Kapoor and Sons, Badrinath Ki Dulhania, Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania, Gully Boy and many more.

Also read - Alia Bhatt reveals what daughter Raha received as her first gift and it is her ‘favourite’

Alia Bhatt is considered as one of the most talented actresses in the Hindi movie industry, therefore her fans go crazy over her performances.

The actress stepped into the Hindi movie industry, making her debut with 'Student of the Year'. This movie marked debut for Sidharth Malhotra and Varun Dhawan too.

Alia Bhatt's character and her performance in the movie was very much appreciated and a lot of people even compared her character of Shanaya to Poo from Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham.

Talking about Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, or better known as K3G now, the movie starred Amitabh Bachchan, Hrithik Roshan, Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol and Kareena Kapoor Khan. Karan Johar was the one who brought the movie to the audience and it was loved and admired a lot.

Kareena's character of Poo has been stuck with her even today as the audience really loved it very much. A lot of people in the audience tried to imitate the character and all it meant was to show how great of an impact the character and the performance has left on the audience.

Truly nobody can replace Kareena Kapoor Khan in that role. However, we now have throwback video of time when Alia Bhatt acted as Poo and we must say, she looked pretty perfect playing the character and she really made it fun to watch. Take a look at the video below:

1111

As we can see in the video, Alia Bhatt really nails it with her Poo performance.

Also read - Throwback to the time when Ranbir Kapoor revealed a trick to maintain multiple relationships

Stay tuned to tellychakkar.com for more updates from the world of entertainment.

Alia Bhatt Student Of The Year Sidharth Malhotra Varun Dhawan Kareena Kapoor Khan K3G Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham SRK Hrithik Roshan Kajol Amitabh Bachchan Karan Johar Hindi movies Movie News TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Mon, 04/01/2024 - 07:45

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Woah! Euphoria star Sydney Sweeney's net worth will stun you, take a look
MUMBAI: Euphoria star Sydney Sweeney has witnessed a stardom that is rarely bestowed upon artists. Thanks to her...
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Spoiler: OH NO! Sanjay regrets not supporting Krish after witnessing his pain
MUMBAI : Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the top shows and is getting more interesting with each passing day. The...
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Spoiler: Wow! Ishaan puts his trust in Savi for one last time
MUMBAI: Popular drama series Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is constantly high on drama. The storyline is filled with...
Sanjay Dutt's Lavish Lifestyle: Mumbai Mansion, Dubai Villa, and Cricket Teams
MUMBAI: Sanjay Dutt, the Bollywood icon, made his mark with his debut in 'Rocky' in 1981, but it was his role in 'Naam...
Here's how Priyanka Chopra reacted when Shah Rukh Khan suggested Deepika Padukone for Don 3
MUMBAI : Bollywood and its rivalries have always been a hidden truth. Conveniently slipped under the cover. One such...
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Spoiler: Shocking! Krish suffers a major accident
MUMBAI : Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the top shows and is getting more interesting with each passing day. The...
Recent Stories
Sydney
Woah! Euphoria star Sydney Sweeney's net worth will stun you, take a look
Latest Videos
Related Stories
Sydney
Woah! Euphoria star Sydney Sweeney's net worth will stun you, take a look
Sanjay
Sanjay Dutt's Lavish Lifestyle: Mumbai Mansion, Dubai Villa, and Cricket Teams
SHAH RUKH KHAN
Here's how Priyanka Chopra reacted when Shah Rukh Khan suggested Deepika Padukone for Don 3
SHAH RUKH KHAN
Here's how Priyanka Chopra reacted when Shah Rukh Khan suggested Deepika Padukone for Don 3
Yodha
Yodha actor Sidharth Malhotra earned this much as his first paycheck
Shah Rukh Khan
Shah Rukh Khan revealed his pre-release jitters ahead of 'Pathaan' premiere; Says ‘I was very scared…’