Alia Bhatt CONFIRMED to star in solo YRF spy universe film, Filming commencing this year

MUMBAI: It has been confirmed that Alia Bhatt will feature in a stand-alone YRF Spy Universe movie. The production house's spy universe, which includes movies like the Pathaan and Tiger series, has long been the subject of rumors that Alia may make her screen debut. During the FICCI Frames events, Akshaye Widhani, CEO of Yash Raj Films, verified the news of her solo spy movie. He revealed the information after being compelled to divulge specifics of the cosmos' future schemes.

Akshaye Widhani stated, as cited by the popular news portal, “I’ll share the worst-kept secret in the industry, which is, Alia Bhatt is headlining a Spy Universe film, and the schedule starts later this year. But talking about this spy universe, we are just so thrilled and excited about having this IP in the studio.”

It was previously reported that the film headlined by Alia will be an all-female film and will also star Sharvari Wagh. Speaking about the spy universe, Akshaye added, “As one of the most prized IPs, we take a lot of pride in it. So there’s a lot of stuff that’s going to come in the spy universe. We’re going to see more and more films getting made under it. But, of course, not going to share everything here. We will talk about it at a more opportune time. For now, I can say that Alia Bhatt is headlining a spy universe film.”

The sixth movie in the spying universe will be Alia's stand-alone spy flick. YRF has released five spy-related movies thus far. Ek Tha Tiger, Tiger Zinda Hai, Tiger 3, Pathaan, and War are a few of these. Alia's movie has been confirmed, but there are rumors that YRF is also working on War 2, which stars Hrithik Roshan, Jr. NTR, and Kiara Advani. In the movie, Pathaan 2, SRK will reprise his role as Pathaan.

