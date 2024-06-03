Alia Bhatt CONFIRMED to star in solo YRF spy universe film, Filming commencing this year

During the FICCI Frames events, Akshaye Widhani, CEO of Yash Raj Films, verified the news of her solo spy movie. He revealed the information after being compelled to divulge specifics of the cosmos' future schemes.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Wed, 03/06/2024 - 12:16
movie_image: 
Alia Bhatt

MUMBAI: It has been confirmed that Alia Bhatt will feature in a stand-alone YRF Spy Universe movie. The production house's spy universe, which includes movies like the Pathaan and Tiger series, has long been the subject of rumors that Alia may make her screen debut. During the FICCI Frames events, Akshaye Widhani, CEO of Yash Raj Films, verified the news of her solo spy movie. He revealed the information after being compelled to divulge specifics of the cosmos' future schemes.

(Also read: What! Alia Bhatt trolled for looking disinterested and bored during ‘Heart Of Stone’ interview, Netizens call her “unprofessional”)

Akshaye Widhani stated, as cited by the popular news portal, “I’ll share the worst-kept secret in the industry, which is, Alia Bhatt is headlining a Spy Universe film, and the schedule starts later this year. But talking about this spy universe, we are just so thrilled and excited about having this IP in the studio.”

It was previously reported that the film headlined by Alia will be an all-female film and will also star Sharvari Wagh. Speaking about the spy universe, Akshaye added, “As one of the most prized IPs, we take a lot of pride in it. So there’s a lot of stuff that’s going to come in the spy universe. We’re going to see more and more films getting made under it. But, of course, not going to share everything here. We will talk about it at a more opportune time. For now, I can say that Alia Bhatt is headlining a spy universe film.”

The sixth movie in the spying universe will be Alia's stand-alone spy flick. YRF has released five spy-related movies thus far. Ek Tha Tiger, Tiger Zinda Hai, Tiger 3, Pathaan, and War are a few of these. Alia's movie has been confirmed, but there are rumors that YRF is also working on War 2, which stars Hrithik Roshan, Jr. NTR, and Kiara Advani. In the movie, Pathaan 2, SRK will reprise his role as Pathaan.

(Also read: Interesting! Alia Bhatt’s statement on nepotism gets mixed reactions from netizens)

For more news and updates from the world of television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar. 

Credit- News 18

Alia Bhatt Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani Dharmendra Jaya Bachchan Ranveer Singh Shabana Azmi Gal Gadot Heart of Stone Jamie Dornan Brahmastra Hollywood Netflix 50 Shades of Grey Superwoman Movie News Bollywood TV OTT TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Wed, 03/06/2024 - 12:16

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Imlie SPOILER: Imlie and Surya turn out to be a match made in heaven!
MUMBAI: One of the most popular series, Imlie is performing well in terms of viewership.The show recently had a 20-year...
Bigg Boss 16 fame Priyanka Chahar Choudhary finishes the first schedule of Dus June Ki Raat alongside actor Tusshar Kapoor
MUMBAI: There is no need to introduce Priyanka Chahar Choudhary. The actress's hard time on Bigg Boss 16 is what people...
Temptation Island India contestants Chestha Bhagat and Nikhil Mehta BREAK-UP; alleges latter has CHEATED on her!
MUMBAI: Cheshta Bhagat and Arjun Aneja, participants in Temptation Island India, faced relationship challenges as trust...
Shaan to host season 7 of popular show, 'Crazy for Kishore'
MUMBAI: Bollywood’s acclaimed playback singer Shaan is set to take the helm as the host of the highly anticipated...
Maidaan: Ajay Devgn's glimpse from the trailer is already ringing ALARM BELLS in the industry
MUMBAI: Ajay Devgn is once again set for another upcoming movie Maidaan which has been in the making for quite some...
Article 370, Crakk day 12 box office: Yami Gautam starrer gets a clean hit whereas it's a rejection for Vidyut starrer
MUMBAI: Movie Article 370 that has Yami Gautam in the leading role is getting some fantastic response on the fans all...
Recent Stories
Shaan
Shaan to host season 7 of popular show, 'Crazy for Kishore'
Latest Videos
Related Stories
Shaan
Shaan to host season 7 of popular show, 'Crazy for Kishore'
Maidaan
Maidaan: Ajay Devgn's glimpse from the trailer is already ringing ALARM BELLS in the industry
Laapataa Ladies
Ticket prices of the most loved film of the year Laapataa Ladies reduced to ₹100 on International Women’s Day!
Sidharth Malhotra and Raashii Khanna
Yodha: Sidharth Malhotra and Raashii Khanna are set to melt your heart in this UPCOMING song
Sophie Choudry
Sizzle and Groove as our OG Sophie Choudry's is back with her latest drop 'Lips': An Electrifying Music Marvel
Laapataa ladies, Operation Valentine day
Laapataa ladies, Operation Valentine day 5 box office: Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao movie is slow winner whereas others faces rejection