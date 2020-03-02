News

Alia Bhatt features in a video with TikTok star Sameeksha Sud

TellychakkarTeam
By TellychakkarTeam
02 Mar 2020

MUMBAI: Alia Bhatt has her kitty full with five projects. She is soon going to be seen sharing the screen with sister Pooja Bhatt, Aditya Roy Kapur and Sanjay Dutt in Sadak 2. She will also be seen with beau Ranbir Kapoor in Brahmastra. Alia Bhatt is all set for S.S. Rajamouli's RRR and for Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Gangubai Kathiawadi. The actress will also be seen in Karan Johar's magnum opus Takht.

Alia is extremely humble with her fans. We get to see her fun side every time she meets a fan. The actress lifted the black lady at the 65th Filmfare Awards as she won the Best Actress for Gully Boy. Alia seemed quite chirpy on her big win and we still can't get over her OOTD from the event. Meanwhile, a video of her engaging with a Tik Tok star named Sameeksha Sud at the Filmfare Awards has surfaced on the internet and it is too cute for words. Alia and her fan are shooting flying kisses as they feature in a video together.

Have a look.

Credits: Pinkvilla

