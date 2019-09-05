Alia Bhatt finds a spot in E People's Choice Awards 2019 nomination list

MUMBAI: The international awards show, E People's Choice Awards 2019, has nominated Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt for the Most Inspiring Asian Woman of 2019.



Alia is the only Indian celebrity to feature in the PCA 2019 nomination list. She has been nominated alongside Thai model Chutimon Chuengcharoensukying, South Korean singer-songwriter CL, South Korean actress Jung Yu-mi, Thai actress Praya Lundberg, Indonesian actress Raline Shah, Malaysian singer-songwriter Yuna and Chinese actress Zhou Dongyu. The voting has begun and it will be open until 18 October. The winner will be announced on 10 November.

Congratulations, Alia!