Alia Bhatt gets clicked at Dharma’s office

18 Sep 2019 08:00 PM

MUMBAI: Alia Bhatt has carved a niche for herself in Bollywood by working hard and showcasing her talent. She has acted in films like Gully Boy, Raazi, Highway and Student of the Year amongst others. The gorgeous actress has a huge fan following and millennials look up to her for inspiration. 

On the personal front, last evening, she was at her BFF Akansha Ranjan Kapoor’s place to party with her on her birthday. Even Alia’s beau, Ranbir Kapoor joined her at the get together. Photos from the party went viral this morning and it showcased Alia holding on to beau Ranbir while posing with her BFFs Akansha and Anushka and their friend, Aditya Seal. After spending a night of partying with her BFF and beau Ranbir, Alia was snapped this afternoon while heading to the office of Dharma Productions. In the photos, Alia looked fresh as a daisy as she walked out of her car and posed for the paps. The young star can be seen clad in a light green cotton floral kurta with a palazzo and a pair of flats. 

Take a look below: 

