Alia Bhatt gifts THIS to Indian Idol contestant Rishabh Chaturvedi

MUMBAI: We all know how big a fan of Indian Idol 11 contestant Rishabh Chaturvedi is of Alia Bhatt, he went to Alia’s house to meet her but could not meet due to security reasons but he also did not give up on the set of Indian Idol.

Whichever actor comes on the sets of Indian Idol Rishabh always expresses his feelings for the actress.

Something similar happened when Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor came on the sets of Indian Idol for the promotion of their upcoming film Street Dancer 3, Varun Dhawan told Rishabh that when I came here, I was told by Aditya Narayan that you are very big of Alia.

If you are a fan and you are not able to meet her, then Alia has sent something for you, in the film Humpty ‘Sharma Ki Dulhania’, Alia chose a red color dupatta, and wore it and she has sent the gift for you.

He embraced the dupatta with his performance ‘Badrinath Ki Dulhania’ Tujhko Banke Banne Badri Ki Dulhaniya.

Varun Dhawan said That your voice is perfect for today’s heroes, then Rishabh who had prepared two songs for Alia and sang it to which Varun said that he loved his voice and he would take him in his next movie along with Alia.

Well, seems like Rishabh dream will come true soon and he will meet his lady love crush, Alia.

