Alia Bhatt is giving out 'pudding vibes'

MUMBAI: Amidst the lockdown, Alia Bhatt is spending quality time with her sister Shaheen Bhatt at home. While rumours had it that Alia may be staying in with beau Ranbir Kapoor, the photos on social media shared by her sister Shaheen suggest otherwise. From indulging in reading to writing to working out, Alia has been relying on all these activities to keep herself busy.

A day back, Shaheen shared a cute photo of Alia pretending to nap with her cat on her bed. However, in another photo shared by Shaheen, we can see Alia looking cute while chilling at home with her sister. Clad in a white top with colourful print, the Brahmastra star looked pretty in the photo. However, it was her sweet smile and the vibrant glow of her skin that held our attention. The gorgeous Raazi star’s no makeup look while chilling at home was too LIT to miss.

Shaheen didn’t put a caption on the photo but a gif that said 'pudding vibes'. Well, the Bhatt sisters are making the most of the lockdown. Alia also has been updating social media and has been sharing how she is passing time at home. From baking to reading books to spending time with her cat, the Brahmastra star is having a good time amid lockdown. On the work front, Alia will be seen in Gangubai Kathiawadi and Brahmastra.

Have a look at her photo below.

Credits: Pinkvilla