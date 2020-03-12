MUMBAI: Alia Bhatt has made her mark in Bollywood with movies like the Dulhania series, Dear Zindagi, Highway, Gully Boy, Razi, and others. With all these movies, the actress came into the limelight and was loved by the audiences all over. In a very small span of time, she managed to rule many hearts.

The actress celebrates her birthday on 15th March, and fans are excited, as it is their favourite star's birthday in 2 days.

They shared an amazing picture of the actress in context of her Birthday. In the picture, we see that the actress has been crowned.

Alia Bhatt is one of the finest actresses we have in our country.

On the work note, she will soon be seen with her rumoured boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor in Brahmastra releasing in Dec 2020 and later in Gangubai Kathiawad, Sadak 2, Takht, and RRR.