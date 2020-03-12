News

Alia Bhatt has made her mark in Bollywood with movies like the Dulhania series, Dear Zindagi, Highway, Gully Boy, Razi, and others. With all these movies, the actress came into the limelight and was loved by the audiences all over. In a very small span of

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
12 Mar 2020 07:58 PM

MUMBAI: Alia Bhatt has made her mark in Bollywood with movies like the Dulhania series, Dear Zindagi, Highway, Gully Boy, Razi, and others. With all these movies, the actress came into the limelight and was loved by the audiences all over. In a very small span of time, she managed to rule many hearts.

The actress celebrates her birthday on 15th March, and fans are excited, as it is their favourite star's birthday in 2 days.

They shared an amazing picture of the actress in context of her Birthday. In the picture, we see that the actress has been crowned.

Alia Bhatt is one of the finest actresses we have in our country.

On the work note, she will soon be seen with her rumoured boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor in Brahmastra releasing in Dec 2020 and later in Gangubai Kathiawad, Sadak 2, Takht, and RRR.

Tags Bollywood Alia Bhatt Dulhania Dear Zindagi Highway Gully Boy Razi Ranbir Kapoor Brahmastra TellyChakkar

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

 
 
 

Slideshow
On the sets of Sony TV's India’s Best Dancer

On the sets of Sony TV's India’s Best Dancer

more slideshows Click Here

Recent Video
12 Mar 2020 02:55 PM | TellychakkarTeam
On Location: Naagin 4 | OMG! Brinda fails to poison Dev
On Location: Naagin 4 | OMG! Brinda fails to... | watch it
more videos Click Here

poll

The multicoloured outfit suits best on

Surbhi Chandna
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

poll

Who carries the stripped jumpsuit better?

Jennifer Winget
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here