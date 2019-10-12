News

Alia Bhatt has something special to tell her mother Soni Razdan...

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
12 Oct 2019 04:41 PM

MUMBAI: Alia Bhatt looks adorable and when it comes to sharing warm vibes, Alia is never behind.

As per reports in Pinkvilla, on World Mental Health Day, Alia shared a picture of her sister Shaheen and wrote a beautiful note for her and even supported her for the new initiative. In the post, the actress has shared a sweet note that her mother Soni Razdan wrote for Alia, which the Kalank actress could read whenever she misses her mom.

She captioned the post as, "One of those days where I miss my mother terribly and find this by my bedside! #mothersjustknow." The note read, “Darling Alia This is for you to keep by your bedside to read every now and then and get reminded of how much I love you <3 Muma ”

Isn’t that a sweet guesture?

Tags > Alia Bhatt, Soni Razdan, Shaheen, Bollywood, Kalank, World Mental Health Day, TellyChakkar,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

Recent Video
12 Oct 2019 03:41 PM | TellychakkarTeam
Divya Drashti I Cricket competition between Pisachani & Divya-Drashti
Divya Drashti I Cricket competition between... | watch it
more videos Click Here

Recent Video
12 Oct 2019 03:19 PM | TellychakkarTeam
Yeh Rishtey Hai Pyar Ke on sets I Major Drama in Abeer and Rajvanshi's life
Yeh Rishtey Hai Pyar Ke on sets I Major Drama in... | watch it
more videos Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Rani Mukerji
Rani Mukerji
Aamir Ali
Aamir Ali
Madalsa Sharma
Madalsa Sharma
Manish Goyal
Manish Goyal
Shivin Narang
Shivin Narang
Kamya Punjabi
Kamya Punjabi
Kushal Tandon
Kushal Tandon
Gunjan Utreja
Gunjan Utreja
Aamir Khan
Aamir Khan
Aamir Ali
Aamir Ali

past seven days