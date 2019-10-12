Alia Bhatt has something special to tell her mother Soni Razdan...

MUMBAI: Alia Bhatt looks adorable and when it comes to sharing warm vibes, Alia is never behind.

As per reports in Pinkvilla, on World Mental Health Day, Alia shared a picture of her sister Shaheen and wrote a beautiful note for her and even supported her for the new initiative. In the post, the actress has shared a sweet note that her mother Soni Razdan wrote for Alia, which the Kalank actress could read whenever she misses her mom.

She captioned the post as, "One of those days where I miss my mother terribly and find this by my bedside! #mothersjustknow." The note read, “Darling Alia This is for you to keep by your bedside to read every now and then and get reminded of how much I love you <3 Muma ”

Isn’t that a sweet guesture?