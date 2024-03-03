Alia Bhatt to Janhvi Kapoor, these beauties took the internet by storm embracing the ‘Pearl Trend’, check out their pictures

These days celebs are flaunting outfits adorned with the white beauties. Today we bring to you some stunning actresses of the film industry who rocked outfits made with pearls.
Alia

MUMBAI: Pearls are classy, elegant and very dainty when it comes to saying a lot with very little. Gone are the days when pearls were simply used as jewellery or accessories. These days celebs are flaunting outfits adorned with the white beauties. Today we bring to you some stunning actresses of the film industry who rocked outfits made with pearls.

Also Read- Alia Bhatt wraps next exciting film with THIS Archies actor

Janhvi Kapoor

The Bawaal actress looks mesmirising in a contemporary saree embellished with pearls. Her pearl necklace perfectly accentuates her halter neck blouse. Take a look;

Alia Bhatt

Alia left many speechless at the Met Gala. The Gangubai Kathiawadi actress looked like a doll wearing a pearl adorned gown designed by renowned designer Chanel. Take a look;

Kiara Advani

Kiara captivates the mind and eyes with a pearl adorned crop top. You just cannot take your eyes off of her the way she carries the top with a lehenga so well! Take a look;

Mouni Roy

The Brahmastra actress exudes oomph in a mini dress embellished with pearls of all sizes. She looks nothing short of a barbie doll in her outfit. Check it out here;

Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon is a vision in white in this graceful and stunning Manish Malhotra saree, where the blouse is embellished with pearls. Check it out here;

Also Read- Wow! Alia Bhatt opens up on what peaked her interest in acting

Which one is your favourite look?

Tell us in the comments below.

For more news from the world of Cinema, OTT and television, keep reading Tellychakkar.

Credit-Spotboye 
 

Kiara Advani Alia Bhatt Janhvi Kapoor Pragya Jaiswal Kriti Sanon Mouni Roy Movie News TellyChakkar
