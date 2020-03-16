Alia Bhatt, KJo 'drunk dialed' Vicky Kaushal before wedding with Kat

Bollywood filmmaker Karan Johar in his chat show 'Koffee With Karan' made an honest confession that he and actress Alia Bhatt "drunk dialed" actor Vicky Kaushal right before he was tying the knot with his ladylove Katrina Kaif.

MUMBAI: Bollywood filmmaker Karan Johar in his chat show 'Koffee With Karan' made an honest confession that he and actress Alia Bhatt "drunk dialed" actor Vicky Kaushal right before he was tying the knot with his ladylove Katrina Kaif.

Talking about the incident, Karan said: "Alia and I once drunk-dialed Vicky. We were drinking wine and star gazing, and that is when we were wondering who we could call! This was right before the wedding."

Karan shared that they both knew Katrina, who was once dating actor Ranbir Kapoor, for a long time.

"We got to know you (Vicky Kaushal) later. Her getting married made us so emotional and happy," he added.

It was in 2021, when Vicky and Katrina got married at Hotel Six Senses Fort Barwara in Rajasthan in an intimate ceremony.

On the work front, Vicky will next be seen in 'Govinda Naam Mera' and 'Sam Bahadur'.

'Koffee With Karan' airs on Disney+ Hotstar.

SOURCE: IANS

Latest Video